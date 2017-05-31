Pages Navigation Menu

Movie producer Kunle Afolayan and singer Asa are up to something, as they are sighted hanging out in Paris (photos)

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Movie producer Kunle Afolayan and singer Asa were pictured together in Paris and it is obvious that they are working on a project, yet to be made public. Checkout their adorable photos in Paris below: What do you think they could be working on? 

