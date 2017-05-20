Movie Review: Hits and Misses of Adze Ugah’s ‘Mrs Right Guy’ – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Movie Review: Hits and Misses of Adze Ugah's 'Mrs Right Guy'
Vanguard
Mrs Right Guy' is a romantic comedy directed by South Africa based Nigerian director Adze Ugah. The film opens with Gugu Hlatshwayo (Dineo Moeketsi), a beautiful and young bride who has been abandoned by her husband during their honeymoon in the …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!