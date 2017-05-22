Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

David Moyes needs the kiss of life after falling on his sword at Sunderland – The Guardian

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Guardian

David Moyes needs the kiss of life after falling on his sword at Sunderland
The Guardian
David Moyes endured a miserable season on and off the pitch as Sunderland manager before resigning on Monday afternoon. Photograph: Tottenham Hotspur FC/Getty Images. David Moyes. David Moyes needs the kiss of life after falling on his sword at …
David Moyes has reached his nadir – this moment has been a long time comingThe Independent
Moyes resigns after Sunderland relegationVanguard
Who will replace David Moyes at Sunderland?Irish Independent
ESPN FC (blog) –Daily Mail –Mirror.co.uk –Daily Post Nigeria
all 264 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.