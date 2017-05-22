Moyes resigns as Sunderland manager following relegation from Premier League

David Moyes has resigned as manager of Sunderland, after failing to keep the club in the Premier League this season. The former Manchester United and Everton coach, took over last summer and the club finished bottom of the league, 16 points from safety. “I pursued the services of David Moyes for a considerable period prior […]

