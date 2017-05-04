Mozambique rebel movement Renamo extends truce indefinitely – Channel NewsAsia
|
South African Broadcasting Corporation
|
Mozambique rebel movement Renamo extends truce indefinitely
Channel NewsAsia
The leader of Mozambique's Renamo opposition party and rebel movement said on Thursday he was extending a ceasefire indefinitely, part of an agreement reached in talks with the government to end violence since a disputed 2014 election. 04 May 2017 …
Renamo's Dhlakama extends truce indefinitely
Mozambique's opposition extends truce as step to end war
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!