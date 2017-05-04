Pages Navigation Menu

Mozambique rebel movement Renamo extends truce indefinitely – Channel NewsAsia

South African Broadcasting Corporation

Mozambique rebel movement Renamo extends truce indefinitely
Channel NewsAsia
The leader of Mozambique's Renamo opposition party and rebel movement said on Thursday he was extending a ceasefire indefinitely, part of an agreement reached in talks with the government to end violence since a disputed 2014 election. 04 May 2017 …
