MPC retains lending rate at 14% for 6th consecutive time

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

The Monetary Policy Committee has once again retained the Monetary Policy Rate at 14 per cent due to current uncertain economic conditions and high inflation. The MPC has not made any major monetary policy change since July 2016. The Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, announced this while briefing journalist on the outcome of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

