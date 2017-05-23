MPC retains lending rate at 14% for 6th consecutive time

The Monetary Policy Committee has once again retained the Monetary Policy Rate at 14 per cent due to current uncertain economic conditions and high inflation. The MPC has not made any major monetary policy change since July 2016. The Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, announced this while briefing journalist on the outcome of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

