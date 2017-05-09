Leave my wife out of politics, Gigaba orders Shivambu – Citizen
Citizen
Leave my wife out of politics, Gigaba orders Shivambu
The exchange took place on Tuesday morning when the finance minister was briefing parliament's finance committee. Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is unimpressed with Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu after discussing …
