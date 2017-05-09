Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Leave my wife out of politics, Gigaba orders Shivambu – Citizen

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Citizen

Leave my wife out of politics, Gigaba orders Shivambu
Citizen
The exchange took place on Tuesday morning when the finance minister was briefing parliament's finance committee. Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is unimpressed with Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu after discussing …
We are doing our best to avoid another downgrade‚ says GigabaHerald live
MPs grill Gigaba on radical economic transformationMail & Guardian
Gigaba positive about SA growth despite junk statusEyewitness News
Moneyweb.co.za –Independent Online –AllAfrica.com –Jacaranda FM
all 24 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.