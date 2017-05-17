MPs gun for Aguma, delinquent SABC directors – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
MPs gun for Aguma, delinquent SABC directors
Independent Online
Parliament – South African Broadcasting Corporation (CFO) chief financial officer James Aguma landed in hot water with MPs on Wednesday as the parliamentarians described his absence in Parliament as an attempt at dodging accountability for several …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!