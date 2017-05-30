Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mrs Buhari departs for London

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Travel | 0 comments

The wife of the President Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Tuesday departed to United Kingdom to join her husband President Muhammadu Buhari who is in London for medical follow-up. Mrs Buhari departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Tuesday morning. Before her departure Mrs Buhari thanked Nigerians for their support to her husband’s administration The…

The post Mrs Buhari departs for London appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.