Mrs Buhari’s Initiative holds medical outreach for 2,000 Women, Children in Makurdi

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari’s pet project,“Future Assured” has organised   a five-day medical outreach for the screening and  treatment of 2,000 women, youths and children in Benue. The medical team for the outreach taking place at Government Girls College, Makurdi, will screen the beneficiaries and treat them for various ailments including high blood pressure and diabetes. Mrs […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

