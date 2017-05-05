Mrs Fayose rescues patient abandoned in hospital

The wife of Ekiti State Governor, Mrs Feyisetan Fayose, has brought relief to the family of a teenager, Odunayo Olarenwaju, abandoned at the General Hospital, Ikole-Ekiti, by her family members because of the medical bills.

According to the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Babatunde Rosiji, the 19-year-old woman was brought to the hospital by members of her family on March 21 in coma, but was promptly attended to by the medical personnel.

He said: “Every drug she used was bought for her by the hospital staff, since her family had abandoned her due to lack of funds.

“When we visited the family at Ipao-Ekiti, her family members pleaded for her issue to be discussed at the town’s meeting. But up till now, there has been no response till the governor’s wife intervened.”

In her speech, Mrs Fayose urged women in the state to take the advantage of the ongoing registration of voters by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to register as voters.

She urged people of the state, especially women, not to be careless with their health as health is wealth, assuring that the programme of settling medical bills of indigent citizens will be continuous.

