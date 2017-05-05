MS (Movement Smiling) – SEND DOWN THY RAIN + PRECIOUS STONE
The Black and Proud crooner Chibike Eze known as MS (MOVEMENT SMILING) has proven he isn’t a one way ticket; with his fresh release, two ace visual interpretations of his earlier released singles ‘SEND DOWN THY RAIN’ and ‘PRECIOUS STONE’ Both songs produced by HSP record’s protege @Geamat. Preying from Kingston, the Nigerian born and […]
This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!