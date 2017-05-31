MSC Signs Port Development Deal in West Africa – The Handy Shipping Guide
|
The Handy Shipping Guide
|
MSC Signs Port Development Deal in West Africa
The Handy Shipping Guide
Shipping News Feature IVORY COAST – Swiss shipping giant Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has signed a 35-year concession agreement for the expansion of the San Pedro Container Terminal (TCSP) in C ôte d'Ivoire. With a total initial …
MSC signs 35-year deal to run terminal at Ivory Coast's second port
MSC Expands Ivory Coast Port
MSC signs 35-year concession agreement to develop Côte d'Ivoire terminal
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!