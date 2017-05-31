Pages Navigation Menu

MSC Signs Port Development Deal in West Africa – The Handy Shipping Guide

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


MSC Signs Port Development Deal in West Africa
Shipping News Feature IVORY COAST – Swiss shipping giant Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has signed a 35-year concession agreement for the expansion of the San Pedro Container Terminal (TCSP) in C ôte d'Ivoire. With a total initial …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

