MTN: Consumers decry recharge cards price hike, to stop patronage – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
MTN: Consumers decry recharge cards price hike, to stop patronage
Vanguard
FOR the past two weeks or more, customers of the South African owned MTN network, have lamented the price hike of recharge cards from the network. N100 cards sell for N110, N200 for N220 and the list goes on. Here, retailers, wholesalers and most …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!