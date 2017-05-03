Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MTN Mobile Electricity: How To Enjoy 24-Hour Light in Nigeria

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Business, News | 0 comments

MyNaijaInfo.com

MTN Mobile Electricity – All You Need To Know. A Nigerian IT firm, Lumos Technologies, last week introduced the all-new Lumos Mobile Electricity in Partnership with MTN Nigeria to provide uninterrupted power across Nigeria accessible through Mobile subscriptions. See How to Subscribe below…. The Lumos Mobile Electricity Project uses Modern Solar Electricity Systems to power lights, …

The post MTN Mobile Electricity: How To Enjoy 24-Hour Light in Nigeria appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.