Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MTN Nigeria is telcos’ biggest market but it makes the most money per user elsewhere – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

MTN Nigeria is telcos' biggest market but it makes the most money per user elsewhere
Pulse Nigeria
Of the 237 million subscribers the company serves across 22 countries, none spend more than MTN users in Cyprus. Published: 27 minutes ago; Folarin Okunola. Print; eMail · A big fine in Nigeria weighed on MTN's bottom line in 2016 play. A big fine in …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.