280 MTN Nigeria employees have been dismissed – Techpoint.ng

Posted on May 3, 2017


280 MTN Nigeria employees have been dismissed
It has been confirmed that Nigeria's biggest telecom provider MTN Nigeria has dismissed some of it workers. 280 MTN Nigeria employees were let off at the end of April 2017. MTN claims it has 19,989 workers across 24 countries. And here in Nigeria
