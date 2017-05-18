Analysts question rationality of MTN Rwanda fine – ITWeb Africa
|
ITWeb Africa
|
Analysts question rationality of MTN Rwanda fine
ITWeb Africa
US$8,5m penalty imposed by Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority has been described as 'heavy handed'. ICT industry analysts have questioned the rationale behind a fine of over 7bn Rwandan Francs (US$8,5mn) imposed on MTN Rwanda by the …
More trouble for MTN as Rwanda fines telecom company $8.5 million
MTN acknowledges $8.5m Rwanda Fine
MTN Rwanda fined $8.5 million for license breach
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!