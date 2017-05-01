MTN sacks 15% of its work force
Nigeria based telecommunication gaints , MTN, on Friday sacked 280 of its employees in Nigeria, in a major job cut that affected about 15% of the company’s entire Nigerian workforce. Those affected by the move include some 200 permanent employees and about 80 contract staff across various cadres, ranging from new graduates to senior managers, …
