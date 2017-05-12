Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mugabe also fearful: Makoni – Nehanda Radio

Posted on May 12, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Nehanda Radio

Mugabe also fearful: Makoni
Nehanda Radio
President Robert Mugabe — like the majority of Zimbabweans who told pollsters that they fear criticising him — is also scared of the future, former Finance minister Simba Makoni has said. President Robert Mugabe. This comes after the Mass Public

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.