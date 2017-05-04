Mugabe Caught Sleeping While Important Issues Were Being Discussed (Photos)
Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe was photographed sleeping at the World Economic Forum taking place in Durban today. The 93-year-old has a bad reputation for falling asleep at conferences and meetings
People on Twitter critisised the Zimbabwean president for sleeping while important matters are being discussed.
Mugabe made a surprise appearance on a morning panel on fragile states at the World Economic Forum on Africa in Durban today.
