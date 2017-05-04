Mugabe Caught Sleeping While Important Issues Were Being Discussed (Photos)

Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe was photographed sleeping at the World Economic Forum taking place in Durban today. The 93-year-old has a bad reputation for falling asleep at conferences and meetings

People on Twitter critisised the Zimbabwean president for sleeping while important matters are being discussed.

Mugabe made a surprise appearance on a morning panel on fragile states at the World Economic Forum on Africa in Durban today.

The post Mugabe Caught Sleeping While Important Issues Were Being Discussed (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

