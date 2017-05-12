Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mugabe has supporters, Tsvangirai has sympathisers — New book – Nehanda Radio

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Nehanda Radio

Mugabe has supporters, Tsvangirai has sympathisers — New book
Nehanda Radio
“The opposition offers nothing tangible or 'ideal'… It did not have loyal members that were sold into the cause… ZANU-PF has got supporters and the opposition has got sympathisers. Supporters are loyal — even if things are going wrong they will
Zimbabwe's 'odd couple' seeking to oust MugabeTimes LIVE
Mugabe faces DOWNFALL as plot to get rid of Zimbabwe dictator revealedDaily Star
Zimbabwe's Opposition Coalition – Avengers Assemble or Suicide Squad?AllAfrica.com
DailyNews –New Zimbabwe.com
all 32 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.