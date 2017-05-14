Mugabe heaps praises on Chidyausiku – The Zimbabwe Standard
|
The Zimbabwe Standard
|
Mugabe heaps praises on Chidyausiku
The Zimbabwe Standard
President Robert Mugabe yesterday delivered one of his shortest public speeches which only lasted about 20 minutes as he officiated at the burial of the late retired Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku at the National Heroes Acre. BY OBEY MANAYITI.
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!