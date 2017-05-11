Mugabe in Singapore for eye treatment, spokesman says

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is seeking advanced treatment in Singapore for eye problems caused by old age that can make it look as if he has dozed off in public, his spokesman told a state-owned newspaper. The 93-year-old Mugabe is often caught on camera appearing to be dozing at public events, and his health in […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

