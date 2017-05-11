Pages Navigation Menu

Mugabe in Singapore for eye treatment, spokesman says

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is seeking advanced treatment in Singapore for eye problems caused by old age that can make it look as if he has dozed off in public, his spokesman told a state-owned newspaper. The 93-year-old Mugabe is often caught on camera appearing to be dozing at public events, and his health in […]

