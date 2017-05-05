Pages Navigation Menu

Mugabe‚ Mahlobo on Ramosebudi’s alleged hit list‚ court hears – Times LIVE

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Mugabe‚ Mahlobo on Ramosebudi's alleged hit list‚ court hears
State Security Minister David Mahlobo‚ Free State Premier Ace Magashule and Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane were the first three people Elvis Ramosebudi allegedly wanted to assassinate.
Alleged #CoupPlotter remains behind barsIndependent Online

