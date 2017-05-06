Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mugabe ‘second to SA’ quotes ‘a sign he is suffering from old age’ – News24

Posted on May 6, 2017 in World | 0 comments


News24

Mugabe 'second to SA' quotes 'a sign he is suffering from old age'
News24
President Jacob Zuma has reportedly said that he agrees with President Robert Mugabe's remarks that Zimbabwe is "mischaraterised". The two presidents met for bilateral talks on the sidelines of WEF Africa. EXCLUSIVE: Zim's protest pastor Mawarire set

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.