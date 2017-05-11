Here’s the REAL reason Mugabe goes to Singapore… his aide explains – News24
|
News24
|
Here's the REAL reason Mugabe goes to Singapore… his aide explains
News24
The United States has announced plans to increase its funding levels to Zimbabwe, particularly in the health sector – despite a diplomatic tiff between Washington and Harare. EXCLUSIVE: I'm VERY loyal to Mugabe, I've no hidden agenda to topple him …
Mugabe spokesman: 'He's resting not sleeping'
Mugabe in Singapore for eye treatment, spokesman says
Zimbabwe defends Mugabe's trip to Singapore for medical check-up
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!