Multiple accidents occur on Oyo-Ogbomoso road
Multiple accidents occurred at Odo Oba area of Oyo-Ogbomoso road early morning on Sunday, which involved several articulated vehicles and commuter buses. Our correspondent learnt that the early morning downpour caused the Odo-Oba river to overflow resulting in vehicles being partly submerged. It was gathered that several vehicles ran into themselves while a number of …
