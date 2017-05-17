Mum The Healer! Join in the #PowerfulNaijaMum Challenge by Dettol & Win Amazing Prizes

Mothers, can you relate? Aaaaaargh! If you have children, I’m sure you’ve screamed like this more times than you can remember. I’m a mum of two bubbly, energetic, six-year-old boys, and this used to be my soundtrack every time my kids tried to climb trees or play football in the house or wrestle each other […]

The post Mum The Healer! Join in the #PowerfulNaijaMum Challenge by Dettol & Win Amazing Prizes appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

