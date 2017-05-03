Muntari suspensed for one game by Serie A officials, after been abused racially
Ghana and Pescara midfielder, Sulley Muntari, has been banned for one game after he decided to walk off the pitch at Cagliari on Sunday, having been booked for complaining to the referee about racist abuse in the crowd. Serie A’s disciplinary committee also said that no action would be taken against Cagliari because only around …
The post Muntari suspensed for one game by Serie A officials, after been abused racially appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!