Muntari suspensed for one game by Serie A officials, after been abused racially

Posted on May 3, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Ghana and Pescara midfielder,  Sulley Muntari, has been banned for one game after he decided to walk off the pitch at Cagliari on Sunday, having been booked for complaining to the referee about racist abuse in the crowd. Serie A’s disciplinary committee also said that no action would be taken against Cagliari because only around …

The post Muntari suspensed for one game by Serie A officials, after been abused racially appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

