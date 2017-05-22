Murder: Dickson brokers peace, orders reopening of Igbo shops

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA— BAYELSA State governor, Mr Seriake Dickson, has called on the people of Biogbolo community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state to sheathe their swords and maintain a cordial relationship with their Igbo tenants.

According to him, government has ordered security agencies to arrest and prosecute the suspect who murdered a teenage girl, late Faith Pius, in the community.

The community, it was learned, had ordered Igbo traders to close shop until the alleged killer of their daughter was fished out and brought to justice.

Dickson made the call, weekend, while addressing representatives of Biogbolo and Igbo communities at a meeting in Yenagoa.

The governor said though the unfortunate incident occurred when he was on a working visit to the United States, directives were immediately given to the Police and other security agencies to apprehend the suspect and all who might have played any role in the act.

Dickson warned those who are cashing in on the situation to disrupt peace and socio-economic activities such as harassing Igbo traders in the community to stop forthwith or face the wrath of government.

He urged the people of Biogbolo to allow Igbo traders reopen their shops for business today as the alleged crime was committed by an individual and not all the Igbos, who he noted, have been peaceful and law abiding.

Speaking on the outcome of the meeting, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Asuquo Amba, described the deliberation as fruitful, adding that efforts were on to ensure the arrest of the suspect.

Also speaking, the Caretaker Chairman of Yenagoa LG, Oboku Oforji expressed gratitude to the governor for the measures put in place to achieve lasting peace between the people of Biogolo, the Igbo and other residents in the area.

The post Murder: Dickson brokers peace, orders reopening of Igbo shops appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

