Murphy: There is Increasing Optimism about the Nigeria Economy – THISDAY Newspapers
|
Murphy: There is Increasing Optimism about the Nigeria Economy
THISDAY Newspapers
The Chief Executive Officer of Mouka, Ray Murphy, x-rays the current state of Nigeria's economy, expressing hope that the country is coming out of the woods. He also spoke on the business strategy his company adopted to remain afloat at the peak of the …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!