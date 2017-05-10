Musa faces Leicester’s exit

Ahmed Musa could be on his way out of English Premier League champions, Leicester City less than 12 months after joining the club.

The 24-year-old Super Eagles man joined the Foxes from Russian side, CSKA Moscow for £17 million last July but has failed to hit expected heights at the King Power Stadium.

Signed by Leicester’s former manager, Claudio Ranieri, Musa has struggled for regular first-team action.

He has made just seven starts in the Premier League for Leicester City this season and the Daily Mirror is now reporting that the former VVV-Venlo man is edging towards the exit at the King Power.

In total, Musa has managed just four goals in 31 appearances in all competitions for the Foxes.

The Eagles striker also fears he could find himself even further down the pecking order if, as expected, Leicester dip into the transfer market to revamp their strike-force this summer

In his last 20 appearances, he has scored only twice — and both of those came in the same game, a 2-1 win at Everton in the FA Cup on January 7 that he began on the bench.

In contrast, Musa’s compatriot, Wilfred Ndidi who arrived at the club in the January has thrived fuelling speculations that the former is struggling to settle into life in England.

The post Musa faces Leicester’s exit appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

