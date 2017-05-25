Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Musa’s last wife talks budgets: ‘Because of him I can enjoy my money’ – Johannesburg Sunday World

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Musa's last wife talks budgets: 'Because of him I can enjoy my money'
Johannesburg Sunday World
Mbali MaNgwabe Mseleku set the record straight about “marrying for money” and explained that one of the pros of marrying a wealthy businessman is receiving an allowance in addition to the salary she get as a nurse. Picture credit: Supplied …
Polygamy secrets! 43-year-old TV personality who is married to 4 wives reveals secret to polygamy (Photos)TUKO.CO.KE
Don't follow me I'm married – Polygamist Musa Mseleku melts women's heartsSowetanLIVE

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.