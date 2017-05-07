Museveni deflects blame on oil handshake bonus

President Yoweri Museveni sought to deflect the blame and criticism aimed at him over a cash bonus given out to government officials who played a part in Uganda’s victory in international arbitration against oil companies.

In a closed door session at State House Entebbe with parliamentary probe committee on the bonus, President Museveni laid the blame on mainly three officials; the Attorney General, the Solicitor General and the URA boss Doris Akol. Museveni blamed then Attorney General Peter Nyombi and Akol for not guiding him on the procedures involved in the payment of the awards.

He also revealed that he did not know the money would be paid from URA’s budget. In another development, Museveni has also held Solicitor General Francis Atoke responsible over Shs5b that remains unaccounted for out of the Shs56b that was advanced to a team of government officials to travel to the UK to defend Uganda’s tax claims against the oil firms. He tasked MPs to have another session with Atoke over the matter.

The post Museveni deflects blame on oil handshake bonus appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

