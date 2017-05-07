Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Museveni deflects blame on oil handshake bonus

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Business, News, Uganda | 0 comments

President Yoweri Museveni sought to deflect the blame and criticism aimed at him over a cash bonus given out to government officials who played a part in Uganda’s victory in international arbitration against oil companies.

In a closed door session at State House Entebbe with parliamentary probe committee on the bonus, President Museveni laid the blame on mainly three officials; the Attorney General, the Solicitor General and the URA boss Doris Akol. Museveni blamed then Attorney General Peter Nyombi and Akol for not guiding him on the procedures involved in the payment of the awards.

He also revealed that he did not know the money would be paid from URA’s budget. In another development, Museveni has also held Solicitor General Francis Atoke responsible over Shs5b that remains unaccounted for out of the Shs56b that was advanced to a team of government officials to travel to the UK to defend Uganda’s tax claims against the oil firms. He tasked MPs to have another session with Atoke over the matter.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Museveni deflects blame on oil handshake bonus appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.