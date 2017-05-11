Museveni, Farmajo speeches on ‘Future For Somalia’

The Somalian President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, known as President Farmajo gave an opening speech outlining the way forward for the country at the conference on Somalia’s future today May 11, 2017..

Joined by the UK Prime Minister Theresa May, presidents from the region, led by Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, also gave their analysis of the situation in Somalia, and defined the way forward. (Museveni starts speaking at minute 50)

May and Museveni each gave a speech to support President Farmajo in building a more secure, stable and prosperous future for the people of Somalia.

The African Union chief Chad’s Moussa Faki invited all parties to the next conference, which he said should be held in Africa.

FULL VIDEO BELOW

President Museveni statement at the Somalia Conference London 2017 by The Independent Magazine on Scribd

Somalia President Speech London 2017 by The Independent Magazine on Scribd

PM May Speech at the London Somalia Conference by The Independent Magazine on Scribd

