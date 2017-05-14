Museveni finally acts on Dott Services

After years of complaints against Dott Services over shoddy work, President Yoweri Museveni finally took action and ordered government agencies not to award contracts to the construction company.

Dott Services was also implicated by a commission of inquiry into mismanagement of Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) which recommended for the blacklisting of the firm.

“An entity that wants to be shielded from being investigated should not expect to participate in government projects,” Museveni’s letter read in part. He added, “I have also received several credible information relating to fraudulent dealings by Dott Services that are not acceptable.” The President said he will not stop at anything on his war on graft.

