Museveni holds bilateral meetings with Uhuru, Farmaajo

London, UK | PPU| President Yoweri Museveni has met and held a meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya who paid a courtesy call on him at his residency at the Taj 51 Hotel, St. James Court in the United Kingdom. The two leaders discussed various bilateral issues affecting the region.

The President later held a meeting with H.E Mohammed Abdullahi Farmaajo, the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

Farmajo thanked Museveni for Uganda’s support to Somalia peace processed and urged him to support his countries need to build a strong army and security pillars in his country.

The leaders had been attending the just concluded International Conference on Somalia, at Lancaster House in London, United Kingdom.

London Somalia Conference 2017 Security Pact by The Independent Magazine on Scribd

The post Museveni holds bilateral meetings with Uhuru, Farmaajo appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

