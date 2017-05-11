Museveni in London for Somalia conference, to meet Theresa May

London, UK | PPU| President Yoweri Museveni is in London, United Kingdom for a two day working visit during which he will attend and address the Somalia Conference at Lancaster House on Thursday May 11, 2017.

Museveni is accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Janet Kataha Museveni. They were received on Wednesday by Lord Dolar Popat, Member of the UK House of Lords, Peter West the UK High Commissioner to Uganda, Uganda’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Prof. Joyce Kakuramatsi Kikafunda and the Minister of Local Government Adolf Mwesige.

The president is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with the United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May focusing on South Sudan and Somalia before both leaders attend the opening ceremony of the London Somalia Conference at Lancaster House.

He is expected to hold various bilateral meetings including with the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the UK Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Hon. Boris Johnson

Uganda was the first country to deploy troops under AMISOM into Somalia in March 2007. So far, Uganda has provided all four AMISOM Force Commanders with the recent outgoing being Lt. Gen. Andrew Gutti who was replaced by Lt. Gen. Silas Ntigurirwa from Burundi.

The Ugandan contingent remains the largest contingent in AMISOM with 6,223 troops based in Sector 1 which comprises of Banadir (Mogadishu), Middle and Lower Shabelle regions.

Until now, Uganda has deployed 12 battle groups into the Mission area. The recently deployed Battle Group 12 joined their Burundian counterparts in Baidoa.

The post Museveni in London for Somalia conference, to meet Theresa May appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

