Museveni, Magufuli sign Hoima-Tanga oil pipeline deal

Presidents Yoweri Museveni and John Pombe Magufuli have signed an agreement to start construction of the oil pipeline from Uganda to Tanzania.

The two leaders on Sunday signed a communique agreeing to start construction of the East African Crude Oil pipeline (EACOP) project from Hoima in Uganda to Tanga Port in Tanzania.

“The issues of the Hoima-Tanga pipeline are agreed and resolved” the communique signed by the two leaders said. (see full communique bottom)

The two countries have been negotiating how to proceed with the EACOP project after the East African nations agreed in April last year to the pipeline going through Tanzania and not Kenya as had been earlier planned.

The communique signed in Dar es Salaam adds that a date for the two presidents to lay a foundation stone at either Hoima or Tanga will be arranged as soon as possible.

The two president asked the the ministers responsible for energy in Uganda and Tanzania to sign the Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) this Friday May 27 in Kampala.

Museveni has been in Dar es Salaam since Saturday, where Magufuli handed over to him the chairmanship of the East African Community (EAC).

COMMUNIQUE: Oil pipeline construction Uganda and Tanzania

