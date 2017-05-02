Museveni urges accountants to join corruption fight

President Yoweri Museveni has called on professional accountants in Africa to join agencies involved in the fight against corruption as a step towards contributing to prosperity for all.

“We have generated a lot of money and we need someone to record it well and that is where you the accountants come in,” he said.

Museveni made the remarks at the opening of the five day 4th Africa Congress of Accountants (ACOA) at Speke Resort Munyonyo on May 2.

Museveni said the role of accountants – being financial advisors to companies and government; record keepers; tax and financial experts – is very important in contributing solutions to strategic bottlenecks, including corruption, that are hindering the growth of Africa.

“Our problem has been ideological meandering; not knowing what to do,” he said, “We have been meandering for the last 50 years,” he added.

To overcome that challenge, Museveni said that Uganda is heavily investing available resources in infrastructure, education, health, peace and security and human resource development to achieve desired growth goals.

“We are addressing these issues so we can have a competitive economy, attract investors and create jobs for the people,” he said.

Museveni however said corruption was stalling development and asked the accountants to help fight the scourge.

Uganda has previously been ranked one of the most corrupt countries in the world; something which analysts say is a hindrance to economic growth and development for all.

The recent (2016) Corruption Perceptions Index reported by Transparency International says Uganda is number 151 least corrupt nation out of 175 countries.

Finance Minister, Matia Kasaija said that government has recently saved billions of shillings from ‘corrupt officials’ in many departments by implementing sophisticated, integrated financial management systems in most government departments.

Under the theme; accountancy and accountability: transforming Africa’s Economies, the meeting is organised by the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) and the Pan African Federation of Accountants (PAFA).

Over 1000 delegates from Africa and beyond are taking part in the meeting that ends Friday – May 5.

The post Museveni urges accountants to join corruption fight appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

