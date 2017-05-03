MUSIC: AB Crazy ft. The Fraternity – Sorry

Kalawa Jazmee Records Presents;- “Sorry” by the South African hip-hop rapper, AB Crazy which he features Fraternity.

AB Crazy kicked off the year in spectacular fashion with his banging single, “Gang Gang“. He has gone on to enjoy such stunning collaborations including “Very Nice“ with Mr Luu, MSK and Professor, as well as ScoobyNero‘s “Washkalakunda Remix“, which also featured an heavyweight cast of Gigi Lamayne, Maraza, and Mizdee.

The Fraternity wouldn’t be left out – bursting through the kind of spice and additional ingredients as destroyed on “Bheka Mina Ngedwa” and “Loco“. “Sorry” is just the dope quality kind of music with its mid-tempo groove fused over valid lyrical lines and clear productions. “Sorry” was produced by K-Soul.

Listen Up!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/sorry-ab-crazy-ft-the-fraternity.mp3

