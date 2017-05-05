MUSIC: AKA & Anatii – Don’t Forget To Pray

Anatii & AKA Finally releases their long awaited single ‘Don’t Forget To Pray’. The single follows the previous release of their joint effort ’10 Fingers’ which dropped a while back.

The saga continues as the fellas gear up for the release of ‘Be Careful What You Wish For’.

The song was officially released on Apple Music’c Beats 1 Radio on the Ebro show in the wee hours of the morning.

Stream below:

