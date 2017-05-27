MUSIC: Base One Ft. Small Doctor – Gbefun

Smoking hot lyrical machine-gun BASE ONE is out with something new. This time, he takes it to the streets with SMALL DOCTOR.

The song titled GBEFUN is produced by the hugely versatile PHANTOM, and it is reminiscent of the side of BASE ONE that made him a loved and revered name on the streets.

BASE ONE delivered heavy and relatable lyrics that are bound to add a new line or two to our slang-books. And SMALL DOCTOR???? Y’all already know… “AIN” (lol).

GBEFUN is generally a fun song, and it is guaranteed to rock dance floors not just on the streets, but everywhere.

For more on Base One, kindly follow @iambaseone on Instagram/Twitter, @iam_baseone on Snapchat.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Base-One-Ft.-Small-Doctor-Gbefun.mp3

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com.

