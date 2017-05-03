Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Bechino – Another Dose

Fast-rising singer, songwriter, biological scientists and Fashion designer Eno Bechi Yauchibong professionally known as BECHINO hails from Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State.

After dropping series of freestyles over the years, here he comes through with his first official single tagged ANOTHER DOSE produced by LADONEIL for Noble Records.


 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

