MUSIC: Cbn Boss ft. Barak – Koma

With NO YAWA ft by Barak still enjoying massive airplay within and outside the country, Nexus Record Music Front line Artist, CBN BOSS is back with another hot single titled “KOMA “ ft BARAK , Which is a return match to Barak after No Yawa, produced by J-Phil.

The Fast Rising artist has promised to consistently put out good music for fans all around the world KOMA is a Kind of Tune You Won’t regret downloading so Download Share and Enjoy Below:



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/CBN-Boss-ft-Barak-Koma.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

MUSIC: Cbn Boss ft. Barak – Koma

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com.

