MUSIC: Dante – Dance To The Bass (Belinda) | Cytant Stop We Fame

Onoja Daniel a.k.a Dante is a Nigerian rapper, singer, songwriter and Fashion designer who holds a Bachelor’s degree from Confluence state owned university (Kogi State University, Anyigba) in Public Administration. He is affiliated with self owned label imprint, IZGAAJU PRODUCTIONS.

He debuts his professional music career with DANCE TO THE BASS (BELINDA) + CYANT STOP WE FAME.

He has put out music in the past ranging from Hip-hop, reggae, dancehall genres of music which has done some good numbers and airplay around the country but this might be his biggest break thus far.

One of his major attributes is his versatility on different genres of music. It’s a kind of spectacular creativity that makes him stand out amongst the best.

Listen, Download and Enjoy!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/01-DANCE-2-THE-BASS-BELINDA-.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/02-CYANT-STOP-WE-FAME.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Dante – Dance To The Bass (Belinda) | Cytant Stop We Fame appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

