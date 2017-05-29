MUSIC: David Uc Ft. Olamide – So Easy (Prod. by ID Cabasa)

omokwu Ucheka David popularly know as David UC, hails from Agbor IKA North East, Delta state Nigeria, The Espee Entertainment executive member is an artist, songwriter also a member of Actors guild of Nigeria (A.G.N) producer of the movie titled “Virgin for hire“, he has worked with some couple of stars like Mr John Okafor Alias Mr ibu in the movie titled DORROBUCHI LOVE and so many more, He hereby dishes out his new single “So Easy” featuring one of Nigeria’s top notch act Olamide Baddo to his fans home & abroad song produced by legendary ID Cabasa.

No doubt he’s about to make a rave of the moment, Without much explanation it’s definitely a song you should watch out for as we await the visuals to it.

David Uc is certainly an act to watch out for this year.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/So-Easy-_David_Uc_Ft_OlamideProd-by.-ID-Cabassa-.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: David Uc Ft. Olamide – So Easy (Prod. by ID Cabasa) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

