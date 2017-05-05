MUSIC: Dezign – Oyiye
AlterPlate Music presents the brand new single from Dezign. Following the release of ‘Comsa’ by hitmaker Del B and Harrysong, AlterPlate presents the TwinBeatz – produced ‘Oyiye‘ by her high flying dancehall act, Dezign.
‘Oyiye’ is a syrupy and easy to sing along number.
