MUSIC: DJ Consequence X Psalmie – In The Porsche

The street Sound ‘In The Benz’ by DJ Consequence which originally Features Tiny Ent mafia – Ycee, Here is another dope record dubbed ‘In the Porsche’ by DJ Consequence x Samuel Destiny popularly known as (Psalmmie_d) is a versatile artist whose got a vocal house with a blend of trap music.

He raps in English and slightly in Yoruba language too. He hails from Onitsha, Anambra state. He dropped his first single, “If you know my story” and also participated in the Yung6ix – RespeckOnMyName Competition, where his talent was widely recognized but like they say ‘delay is not denial’.

Enjoy and share your thoughts.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Dj-consequence-ft-Psalmmie_D-In-a-porsche.mp3

